Dr. Robert Deckmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Deckmann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Southern Delaware Surgery Center18941 John J Williams Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-9325
David R Birch DO33663 Bayview Medical Dr, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
American Mobile Healthcare424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-9325
- Beebe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I had my second colonscopy performed by Dr. Deckmann, on June 10, 2022 at the Beebe Outpatient Surgery Center in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Dr. Deckmann makes the patient feel totally at ease during the entire procedure. He is an exceptional medical surgeon whose performs an extraordinary service for the health of his patients. I would highly recommend Dr. Deckmann. He is compassionate, and kind and takes time to answer your questions and to explain in detail the procedure, as well as the results. His nursing team is amazing! Beginning with Joe, with the pre-op call to Kat in registration. The pre-op nurses, Krista, Julia and Vicky, to the post op team, Heather, Cynthia, and Holly; and nurse manager Bozman - a truly phenominal team of professionals. Dr. Deckmann is a life save and a gift from God to all his patients!! Thanks Dr. Deckmann!!
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114935004
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
