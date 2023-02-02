Overview of Dr. Robert Deeb, MD

Dr. Robert Deeb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Deeb works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI and Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.