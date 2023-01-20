Dr. Robert Deitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Deitch, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Deitch, MD
Dr. Robert Deitch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Deitch works at
Dr. Deitch's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Allergists Ltd.1000 Grand Canyon Pkwy Ste 301, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 882-5951
-
2
Illinois Sinus Center Ent. Associates Sc1375 E Woodfield Rd Ste 120, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (847) 882-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deitch?
I visited Dr Dietch for a deviated septum and I received surgery to correct the septum. I am very satisfied with the result. Dr.Dietch makes sure all your questions and concerns are answered.
About Dr. Robert Deitch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275593196
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deitch works at
Dr. Deitch has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deitch speaks Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.