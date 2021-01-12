Overview of Dr. Robert Dekkers, MD

Dr. Robert Dekkers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Dekkers works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Santa Paula, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.