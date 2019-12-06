Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demaagd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD
Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Demaagd's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan555 Midtowne St NE Ste 105, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Everything’s went smoothly and on time. Great experience
About Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1851389332
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Calvin College
