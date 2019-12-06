Overview of Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD

Dr. Robert Demaagd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Demaagd works at Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Total Hip Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.