Dr. Robert Demetrius, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Demetrius, MD is a Dermatologist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Demetrius works at
Locations
1
Dermatology Group PA515 W State Road 434 Ste 210, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 332-8080
2
Dermatology Group2850 Morningside Dr, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 383-0733
- 3 521 W State Road 434 Ste 202, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (407) 332-8080
4
Steven M Price MD PA300 E Hazel St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 898-3033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always positive
About Dr. Robert Demetrius, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386603009
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Demetrius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demetrius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demetrius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demetrius works at
Dr. Demetrius has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demetrius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Demetrius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demetrius.
