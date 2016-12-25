Dr. Robert Den, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Den is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Den, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Den, MD
Dr. Robert Den, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had prostate cancer, BEST doctor I've been to!!
About Dr. Robert Den, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1083741433
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Massaachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Den has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Den accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Den has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Den. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
