Dr. Robert Depond, MD
Dr. Robert Depond, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Wvupc Obstetrics and Gynecology830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 304, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1515
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Depond is an exceptional doctor in every sense. He’s thorough, informative and doesn’t rush during my appointments. He performed my hysterectomy two years ago. It was by far the best experience I’d ever had with a surgery. I had no pain upon waking, very little soreness and literally no scarring. I have total confidence in him as a physician and surgeon. Dr. Depond was highly recommended to me by my HRT doctor, Dr. Gantt in Bristol, TN. Through my experiences, with Dr. Depond, I have total faith and trust in his abilities. I too, highly recommend Dr. Depond.
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Depond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depond accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Depond has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Depond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.