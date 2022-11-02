Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derhagopian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Derhagopian, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University|Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Mass. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
You wait for Dr. DerHagopian, he comes in, says hello and begins to explain about the subject... when he finishes there is nothing more to ask and you feel calm... I have never visited a doctor with his quality as a doctor and as a human being and I am his patient for Eight years. Thanks for everything Dr. DerHagopian, You are the best!
- Breast Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Meml Hosp|Surgical Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center|General Surgery, Boston City Hospital, Boston, Mass.
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED|Tufts University|Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Mass.
- General Surgery
