Dr. Robert Derosa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Sunforest ObstetricsGynecology5700 Monroe St Unit 303, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 473-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeRosa is an awesome gyno doctor and I love his bedside manner. He makes you feel very comfortable and talks to you as a person rather than just a doctor and I appreciate that more than I can explain. He does things discreetly and with class which is important in this field. Love his sense of humor and I actually don't hate going to the gyno anymore! What a good experience! I have never waited more than 15 minutes for my appointment either so these other reviews giving him a bad rep isn't accurate.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1154320885
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Med Coll Ohio
- The University of Toledo College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derosa has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.