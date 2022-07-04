Overview of Dr. Robert Detch, MD

Dr. Robert Detch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Detch works at Sutter Bay Hospitals in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.