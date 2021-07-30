Overview of Dr. Robert Deters, MD

Dr. Robert Deters, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Deters works at Umass Mem Hosp Physcl Med/Rehab in Leominster, MA with other offices in West Columbia, SC and Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.