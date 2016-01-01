Overview

Dr. Robert Detrinis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Detrinis works at Tulane Pediatric Behavioral Health Clinic in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Homicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.