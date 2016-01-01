Dr. Robert Detrinis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detrinis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Detrinis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Detrinis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Detrinis works at
Locations
-
1
Tulane Pediatric Behavioral Health Clinic4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 309, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-6253
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Detrinis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1891734455
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Detrinis has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Homicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detrinis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
