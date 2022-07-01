Dr. Robert Dettmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dettmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dettmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dettmer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Hepatology Associates LLC32 Strawberry Hill Ct Ste 41042, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 348-5355
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly professional, incredible (calming) bed-side manner. Would recommend Dr Dettmer and his team at the Diagnostic Endoscopy Center (Stamford) every time.
About Dr. Robert Dettmer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dettmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dettmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dettmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dettmer has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dettmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dettmer speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dettmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dettmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dettmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dettmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.