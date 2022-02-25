Overview of Dr. Robert Deveney, MD

Dr. Robert Deveney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Deveney works at OrthoConnecticut in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.