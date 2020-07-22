Overview of Dr. Robert Deweese, MD

Dr. Robert Deweese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Deweese works at Norton Surgical Specialists in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.