Dr. Robert Deweese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deweese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Deweese, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Deweese, MD
Dr. Robert Deweese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Deweese works at
Dr. Deweese's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Surgical Specialists - Louisville General Surgery - St Matthews4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 607, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 636-7193
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantage Care Network (ACN)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commission for Children with Special Needs
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- SIHO Insurance Services
- United Concordia
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deweese?
Great at explaining procedures, friendly, caring, with great bedside manners. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Deweese, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174585707
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deweese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deweese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deweese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deweese works at
Dr. Deweese has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deweese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Deweese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deweese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deweese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deweese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.