Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD

Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Dewhurst works at Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dewhurst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon
    635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4282
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Riverview
    13029 SUMMERFIELD SQUARE DR, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 692-4284
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Tampa
    10740 Palm River Rd Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8456
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2022
    I was extremely impressed with this doctor. He listened to my concerns and suggested a plan of action. Unfortunately, I have been trying both by internet and telephone since 9:00 AM to schedule my next appointment but even after holding on phone for over 11 minutes, I was kicked off and told to leave my name and number. It’s now almost 6:00 PM on Friday and no one has bothered to call me back. It’s very frustrating! ,
    Laura O'Connor — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700821857
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dewhurst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dewhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dewhurst has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewhurst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewhurst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewhurst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewhurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewhurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

