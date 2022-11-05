Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewhurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD
Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Dewhurst's Office Locations
Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 692-4282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Riverview13029 SUMMERFIELD SQUARE DR, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 692-4284Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Tampa10740 Palm River Rd Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 588-8456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was extremely impressed with this doctor. He listened to my concerns and suggested a plan of action. Unfortunately, I have been trying both by internet and telephone since 9:00 AM to schedule my next appointment but even after holding on phone for over 11 minutes, I was kicked off and told to leave my name and number. It’s now almost 6:00 PM on Friday and no one has bothered to call me back. It’s very frustrating! ,
About Dr. Robert Dewhurst, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1700821857
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
