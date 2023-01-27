Dr. Rohit Dhir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohit Dhir, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
HTX Urology600 N Kobayashi Ste 210, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 379-7374Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Thankful to have found a Urologist in my area that listened and was so thorough. Staff was very helpful and kind.
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas-Houston
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Urology
