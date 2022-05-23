Overview of Dr. Robert Dias, MD

Dr. Robert Dias, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Dias works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.