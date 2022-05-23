See All Neurologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Robert Dias, MD

Neurology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Dias, MD

Dr. Robert Dias, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Dias works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dias' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 4, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Sleep Apnea
Headache
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 23, 2022
    As a Bipap user, I was disappointed to discover how long I would have to wait for an appointment with Dr. Dias. Then I was disappointed that I would have to see Pamela Rosenthal, his nurse practitioner, before my appointment with Dr Dias. Well, Ms. Rosenthal was an absolutely wonderful, competent, bright, and friendly help. She gave me a new appreciation for nurse practitioners. After a few weeks, I received a call from Dr. Dias' office because there was a cancellation, so I was able to see him a few weeks before I expected. Then I found out why my actual appointment was so far in the future. Dr. Dias SPENDS TIME with his patients! He ISN'T IN A HURRY and he LISTENS. He is extremely knowledgeable and intelligent, but unlike many physicians, he is easy to talk to. He would make a great neighbor.
    Max Lee — May 23, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Dias, MD

    • Neurology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1407902612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dias works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dias’s profile.

    Dr. Dias has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

