Overview

Dr. Robert Dibacco, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Dibacco works at Palm Beach Dermatology Group in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.