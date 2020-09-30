Dr. Robert Dibacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dibacco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Dibacco, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Palm Beach Dermatology5053 S Congress Ave Ste 204, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 969-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After suffering for over one year from a debilitating rash and accompanying uncontrollable itch, leaving my body often bloody and pained, I was referred to Dr. DiBacco at his Palm Beach practice. I had consulted at several practices, one in particular for many years, but non could solve my desperate need. Dr. DiBacco is not a cosmetics dispenser. In fact, he treats patients medically according to their immediate needs and is not driven by cosmetics industry incentives. After one week, my issues had been arrested and a second week of additional care was prescribed. If you are in need of a truly professional dermatologist in the Palm Beaches consider Dr. DiBacco as your first choice....as you may not need to consult with any other doctors thereafter. Jack Prince, a very medically rewarded patient.
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134103716
- Charity Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- West Virginia University
- University Of Dayton
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dibacco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dibacco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dibacco has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibacco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dibacco speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibacco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibacco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.