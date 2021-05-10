Dr. Robert Dibianco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibianco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dibianco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Dibianco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Dibianco works at
Locations
Cardiac Associates15225 Shady Grove Rd Ste 201, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 670-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Di Bianco to anyone who is looking for a cardiologist. He is patient and explains everything in detail. He evens draws pictures to help you understand what is going on with your body. I take yearly lab work with my PCM but he gets the results for my appointment and explained them to me in detail. My PCM did not even call me with the results. I have had numerous cardiologist but he is the best. Please give him a try you will never regret it.
About Dr. Robert Dibianco, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Suny Affil Hosps
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
