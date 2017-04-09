Dr. Robert Dicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dicks, MD
Dr. Robert Dicks, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group30 Loeffler Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 380-5150
- Hartford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is by far the most understanding, kind, and truly knowledgeable Doctor I have ever met. He is comprehensive in his exam and explores every alternative. He carefully explains the problem and helps you choose the proper treatment. I bless him and truly feel fortunate that his care has improved my life:
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Hutzel Hosp-Detroit Med Ctr
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.