Dr. Robert Dicks, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Dicks, MD

Dr. Robert Dicks, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Dicks works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dicks' Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    30 Loeffler Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 380-5150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Muscle Weakness
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Muscle Weakness

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 09, 2017
    He is by far the most understanding, kind, and truly knowledgeable Doctor I have ever met. He is comprehensive in his exam and explores every alternative. He carefully explains the problem and helps you choose the proper treatment. I bless him and truly feel fortunate that his care has improved my life:
    Sharon Lea Sperling in Bloomfield, CT — Apr 09, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Dicks, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720094857
    Education & Certifications

    • U Conn Hlth Ctr
    • Wilford Hall Med Ctr
    • Hutzel Hosp-Detroit Med Ctr
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dicks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dicks works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Dicks’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

