Dr. Robert Diecidue, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Diecidue, MD
Dr. Robert Diecidue, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Diecidue works at
Dr. Diecidue's Office Locations
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions
Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diecidue?
I had an implant. The process went very well!!!’ I recommend this surgeon with the highest regards!!!!!
About Dr. Robert Diecidue, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1225069818
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diecidue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diecidue accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diecidue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diecidue speaks Spanish.
323 patients have reviewed Dr. Diecidue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diecidue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diecidue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diecidue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.