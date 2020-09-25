See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Robert Diecidue, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.7 (323)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Robert Diecidue, MD

Dr. Robert Diecidue, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Diecidue works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diecidue's Office Locations

    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    135 S Bryn Mawr Ave Ste 108, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Mandibular Hypoplasia

Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Sep 25, 2020
    I had an implant. The process went very well!!!’ I recommend this surgeon with the highest regards!!!!!
    — Sep 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Diecidue, MD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1225069818
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Diecidue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diecidue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diecidue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diecidue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    323 patients have reviewed Dr. Diecidue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diecidue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diecidue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diecidue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

