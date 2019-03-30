Overview

Dr. Robert Dimaio, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Dimaio works at Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.