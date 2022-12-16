See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Dimeff works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-1207
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:30pm
  2. 2
    Ortholonestar Pllc
    8081 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 239-0993
  3. 3
    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 265-3200
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain
Bursitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain
Bursitis

Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Hyperextension Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Dimeff is a great doctor!! He is very professional, and attentive to details. He answered all my concerns, providing me with options and explained in details the procedures. I had my gel/PRP injection and was pleasantly surprised it was not as bad as I had anticipated!! I was able to walk around with little pain on my 2nd day and was able to do water aerobics the 3rd day! I highly recommended him to my friends in my water aerobics class!!
    Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD
    About Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1003870718
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Thomas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Kent State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimeff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dimeff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimeff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dimeff works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dimeff’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimeff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimeff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimeff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimeff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

