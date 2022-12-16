Overview

Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Dimeff works at Texas Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.