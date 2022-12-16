Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimeff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
1
Texas Orthopaedic Associates8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-1207Friday8:00am - 1:30pm
2
Ortholonestar Pllc8081 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 239-0993
3
Texas Orthopaedic Associates7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-3200Friday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dimeff is a great doctor!! He is very professional, and attentive to details. He answered all my concerns, providing me with options and explained in details the procedures. I had my gel/PRP injection and was pleasantly surprised it was not as bad as I had anticipated!! I was able to walk around with little pain on my 2nd day and was able to do water aerobics the 3rd day! I highly recommended him to my friends in my water aerobics class!!
About Dr. Robert Dimeff, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1003870718
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
- St Thomas Hospital
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Kent State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimeff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimeff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimeff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimeff speaks Gujarati.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimeff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimeff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimeff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimeff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.