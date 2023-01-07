Overview of Dr. Robert Dimick, MD

Dr. Robert Dimick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Antioch, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Dimick works at Integrity Dental Care in Antioch, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN, Navarre, FL and Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.