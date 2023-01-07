Dr. Robert Dimick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dimick, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Dimick, MD
Dr. Robert Dimick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Antioch, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Dr. Dimick works at
Dr. Dimick's Office Locations
Total Health Medical and Dental Care5352 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013 Directions (615) 963-2800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Meharry Medical College1005 Dr Db Todd Jr Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208 Directions (615) 327-6342
Santa Rosa Medical Group - Navarre7456 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL 32566 Directions (850) 981-4008Thursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Santa Rosa Medical Group - Berryhill Orthopaedic Surgery6007 Berryhill Rd, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 981-4008
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Rosa Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome very professional with personal care …. Explains well … great experience with him taking care of my mom. Very nice people in his office ??
About Dr. Robert Dimick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1346212602
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany General Hospital
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama
