Overview

Dr. Robert Dini, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dini works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Federal Way in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.