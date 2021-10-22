Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD
Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Ditkoff works at
Dr. Ditkoff's Office Locations
-
1
SightMD NY NYC Park Avenue755 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ditkoff?
Good
About Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1578614343
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Boston Univ Med Ctr/Univ Hp, Internal Medicine
- Boston U Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditkoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditkoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditkoff works at
Dr. Ditkoff has seen patients for Floaters, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditkoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.