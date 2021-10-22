Overview of Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD

Dr. Robert Ditkoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Ditkoff works at SightMD NY NYC Park Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.