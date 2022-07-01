Dr. Robert Doane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Doane, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Doane, MD
Dr. Robert Doane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Oaklawn Hospital.
Dr. Doane's Office Locations
Robert M. Doane MD PC956 Cooper St, Jackson, MI 49202 Directions (517) 787-3900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Oaklawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I initially had a Total Knee Replacement in November 2021 followed by an Arthroscopy for a Rotator Cuff tear and removal of bone fragments and spurs. Both surgeries were performed by Dr. Doane. I felt he did an excellent job explaining X-Rays and recommended treatment. I was very impressed with how my needs (medication, equipment and post-op care) were anticipated and arranged during the preparation for surgery. It was reassuring to have a visiting nurse come to my home the same day as surgery and the follow through with both in-home and outpatient therapies. Both surgical experiences were very organized and positive. Dr. Doane's office staff were very helpful and informative. I would highly recommend Dr. Doane.
About Dr. Robert Doane, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center, Wayne Burkehead, MD Shoulder Fellowship
- Wayne St U
- Detroit Med Ctr
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State University Mechanical Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doane has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doane speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Doane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.