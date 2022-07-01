Overview of Dr. Robert Doane, MD

Dr. Robert Doane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Oaklawn Hospital.



Dr. Doane works at Jackson Orthopedic Specialists in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.