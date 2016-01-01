Dr. Robert Dodenhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodenhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dodenhoff, MD
Dr. Robert Dodenhoff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
Starling Physiciains Internal Medicine300 Kensington Ave Ste 1, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 832-8150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Dodenhoff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dodenhoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodenhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodenhoff speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodenhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodenhoff.
