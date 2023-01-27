Overview

Dr. Robert Dodson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Dodson works at Cape Physician Associates in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.