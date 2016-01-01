Overview of Dr. Robert Doidge, DO

Dr. Robert Doidge, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Doidge works at Englewood Knee and Sports Medcn in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Lake Worth Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.