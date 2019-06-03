Overview

Dr. Robert Dolan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Dolan works at Gastroenterology Of The Rockies in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO, Louisville, CO and Northglenn, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.