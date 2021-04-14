Dr. Doline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Doline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Doline, MD
Dr. Robert Doline, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Caromont Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Doline's Office Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Most certainly would....he was wonderful with my husband ! Very kind&caring doctor.And my husband also feels the same.
About Dr. Robert Doline, MD
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
