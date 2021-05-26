Overview

Dr. Robert Doll, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Doll works at LVPG Endocrinology-1243 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.