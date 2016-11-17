Dr. Robert Dollinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dollinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dollinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Dollinger, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL / RADIOGRAPHY PROGRAM and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In a world full of rushing physicians, Dr. Dollinger took the time necessary to ease my nervousness about a recent procedure. He explained everything, and listened to my concerns. He's a very experienced physician, and I trust this doctor. He operates on a level of care that is rare to find in the modern medical world.
About Dr. Robert Dollinger, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1346308244
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL / RADIOGRAPHY PROGRAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dollinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dollinger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dollinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dollinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dollinger.
