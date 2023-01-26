See All Oncologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Robert Donoway, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.8 (398)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Donoway, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Donoway works at The Donoway Center For Cancer Treatment and Prevention in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Donoway Center For Cancer Treatment and Prevention
    4000 Hollywood Blvd Presidential Cir Ste 160, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 986-6366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 398 ratings
    Patient Ratings (398)
    5 Star
    (367)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jan 26, 2023
    dr donoway is very unique and caring on so many levels. he is very thorough with everything he does
    Daniel S. — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Donoway, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Donoway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donoway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donoway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donoway works at The Donoway Center For Cancer Treatment and Prevention in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Donoway’s profile.

    Dr. Donoway has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donoway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    398 patients have reviewed Dr. Donoway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donoway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donoway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donoway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

