Dr. Robert Donoway, MD
Dr. Robert Donoway, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
The Donoway Center For Cancer Treatment and Prevention4000 Hollywood Blvd Presidential Cir Ste 160, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 986-6366
- Memorial Regional Hospital
dr donoway is very unique and caring on so many levels. he is very thorough with everything he does
- Surgical Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Meml Sloan Kettering
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
