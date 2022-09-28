Dr. Robert D'Orazio, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Orazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert D'Orazio, DDS
Overview
Dr. Robert D'Orazio, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sterling Heights, MI.
Locations
Chesley Family Dental1950 Chesley Dr, Sterling Heights, MI 48310 Directions (586) 326-6136
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.D Orazio knows what he is doing. He has done a few implant's on me along with some other work. Best Dentist I ever had. Definitely a 5 STAR!
About Dr. Robert D'Orazio, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1629299235
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Orazio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Orazio accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. D'Orazio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. D'Orazio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Orazio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Orazio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Orazio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Orazio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.