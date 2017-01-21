See All Pediatricians in Branford, CT
Dr. Robert Dorr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Dorr, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Dorr, MD

Dr. Robert Dorr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Dorr works at Pediatric Associates of Branford in Branford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Dorr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Associates of Branford
    420 E Main St Ste 6, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 488-8345
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dorr?

    Jan 21, 2017
    Dr. Dorr is the best! He was my childhood doctor growing up and when it came time to choose our new babies pediatrician, there was no question where we were going. Being a new parent is very scary and having a comforting, knowledgeable pediatrician on your side is key. He never makes us feel silly with all of our questions, and handles our over the top worry, and middle of the night calls with ease. Our son also adores him. We are so grateful for Dr. Dorr!
    The Horn Family in Guilford,Ct — Jan 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Dorr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Dorr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dorr to family and friends

    Dr. Dorr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dorr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Dorr, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Dorr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831270297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Dorr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dorr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorr works at Pediatric Associates of Branford in Branford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Dorr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Dorr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.