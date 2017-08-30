Overview

Dr. Robert Dougherty Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop and Ascension Seton Smithville.



Dr. Dougherty Jr works at Little River Healthcare Southwest Orthopedic Group in Bastrop, TX with other offices in Waelder, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.