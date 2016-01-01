Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Douglas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Douglas, MD
Dr. Robert Douglas, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Renton, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Douglas' Office Locations
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 7:30pmSunday7:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Douglas, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Naval Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Valley Medical Center
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Douglas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
