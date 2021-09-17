Dr. Robert Dropkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dropkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dropkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Dropkin, MD
Dr. Robert Dropkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Dropkin works at
Dr. Dropkin's Office Locations
Robert H. Dropkin MD Laura A Costello MD Obgyn Llp6 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 489-7439
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's very straightforward and expects people to know what they are getting into before they arrive at his practice. I wouldn't call him bitter, as in my opinion he has a good bedside matter when the situation is non-standard, but he is very to-the-point and isn't there to hold your hand for routine stuff - for some people that may even be a benefit when dealing with something traumatic. He did the fastest pap smear and exam I've ever had to deal with, and for me that was a relief. I did my research before going in and asking him directly for a bilateral salpingectomy. The only thing he did aside from look at my medical history, was ask me if I was completely, absolutely, totally, enthusiastically sure. I don't believe he even cared about my marital status, pregnancy history, number of children, if my husband knew - all typical roadblocks. The surgery went perfectly with zero complications. I would recommend him to people that are confident and know what they need.
About Dr. Robert Dropkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730198706
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dropkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dropkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dropkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dropkin has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dropkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dropkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dropkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dropkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dropkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.