Overview of Dr. Robert Dropkin, MD

Dr. Robert Dropkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Dropkin works at Robert H. Dropkin MD Laura A Costello MD Obgyn Llp in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.