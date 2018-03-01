Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Drummond, MD
Dr. Robert Drummond, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA.
Montebello Office2603 Via Campo, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 720-1144Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Optum Primary and Specialty Care1120 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 623-2225MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Cigna
I saw Dr Drummond at urgent care in Pasadena. I loved him. I had scratched my cornea and he medicated right away and gave me a Rx. I was very impressed and thought I like him for my Dr, but I’m not in his area.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1770887481
Dr. Drummond accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.
