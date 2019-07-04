Dr. Robert Duddy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Duddy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Duddy, DPM
Dr. Robert Duddy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Duddy's Office Locations
Mid West Podiatry and Associates11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-1903
Mid-West Podiatry & Associates141 E Madison Ave Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 821-8855
Ssm Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton1015 Bowles Ave, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-2502
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Duddy for over 20 years and wouldn’t think of going to anyone else. I’ve had everything from routine problems to successful extensive ankle surgery. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Duddy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duddy accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duddy has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Duddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duddy.
