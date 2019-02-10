Overview of Dr. Robert Dudek, MD

Dr. Robert Dudek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Dudek works at Enfield Orthopedics in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.