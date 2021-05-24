Dr. Robert Dudnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dudnick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike700 W Germantown Pike # S101, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 233-3660
Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8210
Einstein Obgyn Associates - Mayfair7131 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19135 Directions (215) 456-8210
Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8210
Einstein Gastroenterology at Blue Bell676 DeKalb Pike Ste 104, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (610) 233-3175
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr Dudnick was very patient and caring. Managed his schedule so I could be seen ASAP for kidney transplant clearance. Follow-up care has been wonderful. I am grateful to have him on my long term medical team.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295833630
- Mt Sinai Med Center|Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Dudnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dudnick using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dudnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudnick works at
Dr. Dudnick has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.