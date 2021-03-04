Overview of Dr. Robert Duensing, MD

Dr. Robert Duensing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Duensing works at Office in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Lymphedema and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.