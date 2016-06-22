Dr. Robert Duggan Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Duggan Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lenoir, NC.
Dr. Duggan Jr works at
Unc Ortho401 Mulberry St SW Ste 102, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 757-6434
Physician Associates LLC7472 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 381-7341
- Caldwell Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Easy to talk to & listens. Explains clearly. Has the most wonderful nurse - Sofia - she's great!!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538158670
Dr. Duggan Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggan Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggan Jr has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.