Dr. Robert Dundervill III, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Dundervill III, MD
Dr. Robert Dundervill III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dundervill III's Office Locations
Retina Consultants Inc331 Laidley St Ste 301, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 346-4400
Huntington Eye Associates Inc.1151 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 736-9459
Physicians Outpatient Surgery Center, LLC1933 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions (740) 423-7557
Retina Consultants - Beckley223 George St Ste 3, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-2558
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been receiving from a detached retina surgery performed by Dr Dundervill. He is an amazing surgeon and saved my eye . His staff are outstanding as well. I highly recommend him and am very grateful to him . Mark Ayers , DVM
About Dr. Robert Dundervill III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dundervill III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dundervill III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dundervill III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dundervill III has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dundervill III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dundervill III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dundervill III.
