Overview of Dr. Robert Dunham, MD

Dr. Robert Dunham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Napa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dunham works at ROBERT A WHITE MD in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.